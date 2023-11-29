POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cancer patients kicked out from hospital after October 7th speaks to TRT World
01:03
World
Cancer patients kicked out from hospital after October 7th speaks to TRT World
“We experienced moments of terror after the storming of Maqased hospital by the Israeli army,” says Oum Reema, who accompanied her daughter to occupied East Jerusalem where she was being treated for breast cancer. In the aftermath of the war on Gaza, the Israeli army arrested Palestinian patients from Gaza before leaving them at the entrance of a checkpoint towards the occupied West Bank.
November 29, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?