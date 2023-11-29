What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Cancer patients kicked out from hospital after October 7th speaks to TRT World

“We experienced moments of terror after the storming of Maqased hospital by the Israeli army,” says Oum Reema, who accompanied her daughter to occupied East Jerusalem where she was being treated for breast cancer. In the aftermath of the war on Gaza, the Israeli army arrested Palestinian patients from Gaza before leaving them at the entrance of a checkpoint towards the occupied West Bank.