Mayor of Sarajevo Endures Verbal Attacks From Israel As Islamophobia Incidents Grow
While on their way to a family dinner, three Palestinian students were shot in the US state of Vermont. Police say they're investigating the shooting as a hate crime. The attack comes amid rising cases of Islamophobia, in the aftermath of Israel's attack on Gaza. One prominent case happened earlier this month, when a former US senior adviser for the Dayton peace accords was filmed harassing a Muslim street vendor in New York, saying more Palestinian children should be killed in Gaza. Over in Europe, a Bosnian mayor has filed a complaint against an Israeli businessman over harassment which, she says, became more brutal after she publicly condemned the killing of innocent civilians in Palestine. We begin this episode with Adama Munu's story about the rise in Islamophobic incidents. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
November 29, 2023
