December 1, 2023
02:49
Media professor analyzes warring parties’ influence on Gaza coverage
TRT World - like most international media outlets - is continuing to provide comprehensive coverage of the conflict. How news organisations frame their reporting can be vastly different. We asked a media researcher and professor of journalism how warring parties use the media to promote their narrative - and what impact it has on public opinion. Here's Melinda Nucifora with more.
