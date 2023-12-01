World Share

UAE Pledges $30B Climate Fund to Invest In Clean Energy and Global South

The UN's latest climate summit COP28 has kicked off in the United Arab Emirates' financial hub of Dubai. The meeting is bringing together world leaders to discuss the ongoing global energy crisis, food security and even mental health challenges brought on by rising temperatures. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also attending the event, where he is expected to push Ankara's own green energy proposals. President Erdogan who visited Abu Dhabi in July to sign 50 billion dollars in trade deals, met with his UAE counterpart Mohamed Bin Zayed. The talks covered Turkiye's role in reducing emissions, and the latest situation in Gaza, where a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas seems to be over. Ankara has long advocated for more concrete action and preventative measures against global heating. As a significant contributor to the Paris Climate Agreement, Turkiye is working to reach a net zero emission goal by 2053 as it generates a large percentage of its energy from renewables. Guests: Sara Bazoobandi Research Fellow at GIGA Ali Bakir Assistant Professor at Qatar University