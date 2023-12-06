December 6, 2023
01:14
‘’I saw a dead body … I was scared it might be one of my sisters.’’ Maria, a Palestinian girl rescued from the rubble of her house three days after an Israeli attack, was rejoiced to see her sister alive in a photo of wounded Palestinians.
