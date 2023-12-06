POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
‘’I saw a dead body … I was scared it might be one of my sisters.’’ Maria, a Palestinian girl rescued from the rubble of her house three days after an Israeli attack, was rejoiced to see her sister alive in a photo of wounded Palestinians.
01:14
World
‘’I saw a dead body … I was scared it might be one of my sisters.’’ Maria, a Palestinian girl rescued from the rubble of her house three days after an Israeli attack, was rejoiced to see her sister alive in a photo of wounded Palestinians.
‘’I saw a dead body … I was scared it might be one of my sisters.’’ Maria, a Palestinian girl rescued from the rubble of her house three days after an Israeli attack, was rejoiced to see her sister alive in a photo of wounded Palestinians.
December 6, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?