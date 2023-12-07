POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gaza's hospitals exceed capacity, patients are bleeding to death
02:21
World
Gaza's hospitals exceed capacity, patients are bleeding to death
The Israeli army says it has the upper hand in its battle against Hamas... as they discuss with the US the timeline for military operations in Gaza. The US says it's trying to get a better sense of how much longer the war might last. Aid efforts have become nearly impossible... and the Gazan Health Ministry says Israel is deliberately destroying the healthcare system. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
December 7, 2023
