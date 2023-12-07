World Share

UK students stage nationwide school walkout for Palestine defying government clampdown

Thousands of school and university students across Britain have staged walkouts and protests in solidarity with Palestine. Swapping their school bags for Palestinian flags, hundreds took to Downing Street in London to condemn the UK government’s response to the onslaught in Gaza. Defying a clamp down on school strike action, students nationwide vow to continue to skip class and lectures till their demands are met. #Gaza #London #SchoolStrikeForPalestine