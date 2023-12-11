POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
More than 18,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks
02:25
World
More than 18,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks
Israel has been intensifying its attacks on Gaza since the truce collapsed on December the first. More than 18-thousand Palestinian civilians have been killed and almost 60,000 injured, while half of the population is now believed to be starving. Israel claims there are designated safe zones in the enclave, but the UN disputes this, saying nowhere is safe. Meanwhile, aid officials are warning that Palestinians may be forced out of Gaza due to Israel's ground offensive. Yunus Emre reports.
December 11, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?