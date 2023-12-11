World Share

More than 18,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks

Israel has been intensifying its attacks on Gaza since the truce collapsed on December the first. More than 18-thousand Palestinian civilians have been killed and almost 60,000 injured, while half of the population is now believed to be starving. Israel claims there are designated safe zones in the enclave, but the UN disputes this, saying nowhere is safe. Meanwhile, aid officials are warning that Palestinians may be forced out of Gaza due to Israel's ground offensive. Yunus Emre reports.