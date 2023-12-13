December 13, 2023
01:43
01:43
Israeli forces continue raid and arrests in occupied West Bank
A major operation launched by Israeli forces in and around the occupied West Bank town of Jenin has entered a second day. At least seven Palestinians have been killed over this period but there have also been detentions. Jenin has long been a focal point for Israeli strikes and raids against Palestinian groups BUT the violence has increased since the conflict in Gaza erupted. Priyanka Navani reports.
