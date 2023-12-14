POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
President Putin says Russia's goals in Ukraine have not changed
02:20
World
President Putin says Russia's goals in Ukraine have not changed
De-militarisation and de-nazification. Those were two of Vladimir Putin's aims when he ordered his military to attack Ukraine in February last year. In his annual end of year news conference, the Russian president has said there will be no peace until those goals are met. He says there are currently 617,000 Russian soldiers in Ukraine, but there's been no mention of Russian losses, which US intelligence estimates to be over 300,000 killed or wounded. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
December 14, 2023
