What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

US NSA Jake Sullivan: 'Israel has the intent' to avoid killing civilians

“If there was a real intent to protect civilians, wouldn’t they be using much more precise, smaller munitions?” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan defended Israel’s military tactics, saying Israel “tries to distinguish between” Hamas and civilians when it bombards Palestine's Gaza, where more than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's strikes and blockade since October 7.