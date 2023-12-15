POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hungary's Orban blocks vital $54B EU aid package for Ukraine
EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to finalise a 54 billion dollar aid package for Ukraine- 26 members agree, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is currently blocking the deal. Despite voicing opposition on Thursday to Ukraine's EU accession, Orban eventually relented in the face of pressure from his fellow leaders. Without western support, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country could well lose the war against Russia, so pressure is on European leaders to persuade the Hungarian PM to vote the package through. Joel Flynn reports from Brussels.
December 15, 2023
