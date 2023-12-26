POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea reach 15
03:04
World
Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea reach 15
Yemen's Houthis have carried out more than 100 rocket or missile attacks targeting at least 12 commercial vessels in the Red Sea, operations they say will continue until Israel stops its assault on Gaza. However, there are doubts about how effective Washington's Operation Protective Guardian will be in deterring further attacks that have disrupted a key international trade route. Obaida Hitto reports.
December 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?