Exclusive: TRT World visits Galaxy Leader-the first ship to be captured in the Red Sea

The US military has shot-down more than a dozen attack drones and several missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels at cargo ships in the Red Sea. The response is part of a Washington-led international naval operation to protect ships travelling through the key shipping route. The Iran-linked Houthis have warned they would target any ship with links to Israel. TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan is in Hudaida, where he visited the Galaxy Leader - the first ship to be captured back in November.