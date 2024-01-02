POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nearly 2M displaced amid food, water, medicine shortages
02:01
World
Nearly 2M displaced amid food, water, medicine shortages
Israel has closed 2023 with new assaults in central and southern Gaza, killing dozens of Palestinians. At least 150 people have been killed and another 286 injured in the latest attacks. This has raised the death toll to more than 21,800, with thousands more people feared to be underneath the rubble. Israeli forces have laid much of the Gaza Strip to waste, after weeks of relentless bombardment, leaving Palestinians with little hope for a better 2024. Melinda Nucifora has more.
January 2, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?