Israel's Supreme Court strikes down judicial overhaul law
Israel's Supreme Court has struck down a highly controversial law aimed at rolling back the judiciary's powers. It would have prevented the courts from quashing laws it deemed "unreasonable". Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the overhaul almost exactly a year ago - sparking widespread protests that dragged on for months. The Supreme Court's ruling is another blow for the Israeli leader, who's suffering a sharp drop in approval ratings. Melinda Nucifora explains how it unfolded.
January 2, 2024
