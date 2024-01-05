POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
At least 30 Palestinians killed in Khan Younis on Thursday alone
01:21
World
At least 30 Palestinians killed in Khan Younis on Thursday alone
Israel's military is warning that it is intensifying its operations in central and southern Gaza. That includes the Khan Younis area where at least 30 people have been killed on Thursday alone. Earlier, the Israeli army hit both the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent and the nearby Al Mawasi refugee camp, which is a designated safe zone. More than 22 thousand people have been killed almost two-thirds women and children. Joel Flynn has more.
January 5, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?