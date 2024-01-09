World Share

Blinken Visits Türkiye for Talks to Prevent Gaza War From Widening

The US Secretary of State held talks with both Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and foreign minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara over the weekend, on the first leg of his latest Middle East tour. One of the main topics of Antony Blinken's visit was the sale of F-16 fighter jets, which has been stuck in Congress for more than two years. The meeting also comes after a Turkish parliamentary committee recently approved Sweden's NATO membership bid. But Fidan told Blinken that the final decision still needs to be passed by the Turkish parliament. Another important issue the two diplomats discussed was Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza where more than 23 thousand Palestinians have been killed. Fidan once again called for an immediate ceasefire. Blinken's Middle East tour comes amid a growing number of attacks in the region. Senior Hamas and Hezbollah commanders were killed in Lebanon just days apart in alleged Israeli air strikes. Iran, which has been a staunch supporter of Hamas, was also hit by twin bombings that killed at least 100 people, raising concerns of a wider conflict. Guests: Sean Michael Cox Senior Adviser at Global Policy Institute Suay Nilhan Acikalin Associate Professor at Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University