Kosovo’s PM Urges Citizens Not to Abuse Travel Benefits As Spain Recognises Their Passports

More good news for Kosovo. Spain has joined other EU countries in recognising passports issued by Kosovo. It came just days after citizens of Kosovo were granted visa-free travel within the European Union's Schengen zone. The visa liberalisation policy came into effect on January 1, but Spain was the only country in the Schengen zone which was excluded. Pristina welcomed the news with hopes this could take it a step closer to EU membership. Omer Saraci went to Pristina to see how people are reacting and what it could mean for Kosovo's labour market. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp