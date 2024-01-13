World Share

US carries out more strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

The US military struck another Houthi-controlled site in Yemen on Saturday about 24 hours after the US and the UK launched airstrikes targeting more than 60 sites. Pentagon officials say the latest target struck was a radar site. And in an apparent attack, the Houthis launched one missile after the initial wave of airstrikes. It landed around 500 metres from an oil tanker in the Red Sea. The Houthis say the strikes, including the one on Saturday, have been ineffective. TRT World's Ilyas Avci has the latest.