Gaza under communications blackout for more than 48 hours

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has passed the 100-day mark and the onslaught shows no signs of slowing down. Nearly 24 thousand Palestinians have been killed in the enclave since October 7. According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is internally displaced with many facing acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine. But a diplomatic solution seems out of reach as Israel's leadership has again refused to consider a ceasefire. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.