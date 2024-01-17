World Share

Türkiye Strikes PKK and YPG targets in Iraq and Syria After Nine Soldiers Killed In Terror Attack

Turkiye says it has hit dozens of PKK and YPG terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria - including what Turkish intelligence says was a ringleader operating in the Metina district in Iraq's north. The strikes come after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks by the PKK over the weekend. That brought the total number of Turkish soldiers killed by the terror group to 21 in less than a month. Turkiye's defence minister says several dozen terrorists were eliminated, along with hideouts, bunkers and oil facilities. The country’s intelligence service added that a YPG safe haven was hit inside a large compound where a French cement company once operated in Syria's north. The air strikes come as part of Operation Claw-Lock, launched in April 2022 to target the PKK in northern Iraq near the Turkish border. The PKK, which is responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and EU. But Washington is also among the top supporters of its Syrian branch - the YPG. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University Necdet Ozcelik Lecturer at Cappadocia University