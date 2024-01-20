World Share

Iran: Israeli strike on Syria kills five Revolutionary Guards

According to Iranian state media, an Israeli attack killed five members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Local sources say a multi-storey building used by Iranian advisers supporting the Syrian regime was entirely flattened. Tehran has condemned the attack. It says this is a desperate attempt to spread instability in the region. Iran also says it reserves the right to respond to Tel Aviv's organised terrorism, at the appropriate time and place. Nader Hashemi joins us live from Washington. He's an associate professor of Middle East Politics at Georgetown University. He is commenting on why this has happened.