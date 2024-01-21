World Share

Trump and Haley exchange attacks ahead of Tuesday's primary

Former US President Donald Trump and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley have exchanged verbal attacks before making their closing arguments on Sunday ahead of the New Hampshire primary. Voters are expected to head to the polls on Tuesday to decide on their nominee as it is the final countdown of campaigning. On January 15, Trump scored a record-setting win in the Iowa caucuses, a victory that affirmed his grip in the primary race. Joe Siracusa, professor of political history and diplomacy and dean of global futures at Curtin University joins from Perth, Australia, and he explains his expectations today in New Hampshire. He says, war in Gaza is a disaster for Biden. Biden doesn't seem to be doing great in the opinion polls with his support of Israel providing ammunition etc. At a time when Americans largely, 90 percent, were suffering from economic difficulties, Biden supported Israel's war, which affects the American people very negatively towards Biden.