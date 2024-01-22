POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli PM Netanyahu rejects Hamas conditions to end the conflict
02:43
World
Israeli PM Netanyahu rejects Hamas conditions to end the conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again rejected calls for Palestinian sovereignty, insisting that Israel's security needs are incompatible with Palestinian statehood. He's also rejected conditions set out by Hamas to bring about an end to the conflict in Gaza; a move the group says means the remaining Israeli hostages being held in Gaza will not be released. Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from occupied East Jerusalem.
January 22, 2024
