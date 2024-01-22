POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gaza Conflict: What impact will the ICJ case have?
26:20
World
Gaza Conflict: What impact will the ICJ case have?
It’s been more than 100 days since the start of the war in Gaza. Allegations of genocide by Israel will be judged by an international court. But can anything alleviate the suffering and destruction of people in the enclave? Guests: Wadie Said Professor of Law at the University of Colorado Peter Herbert Human Rights Barrister Cathy Powell Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town James Henderson Legal Researcher at Law for Palestine
January 22, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?