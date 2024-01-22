POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU foreign policy chief presses Israel on two-state solution
EU Foreign Ministers have been meeting in Brussels to discuss the crisis in Gaza and to formulate plans for some kind of peace process once the fighting ends. Foreign Ministers from Israel and Palestine were invited, as were foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. There was much talk of the two state solution and how to revive the idea despite opposition from both Hamas and the current Israeli government. Our European correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
January 22, 2024
