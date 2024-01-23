World Share

PGRDT-012948-V1-P1-YOUTUBE.mp4

Democracy around the world appears to be in retreat - but not, it turns out, in Taiwan. The pro-sovereignty Democratic Progressive party’s candidate William Lai won the recent presidential election. So how will that affect the island’s relations with its giant neighbour, China? And how should Europe respond? Guests: Tingting Liu Chief Foreign Affairs and Military Correspondent at TVBS News Andrew Leung Independent China Strategist Norman Baker Former UK Liberal Democrats Party Home Office Minister