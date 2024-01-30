POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Finland Elections: How Will Russia Affect the Polls?
26:30
World
Finland Elections: How Will Russia Affect the Polls?
In an extraordinary year of elections - the first in Europe takes place in Finland. Questions around security and defence are top priorities following Russia’s war in Ukraine. So will Finland continue to be the West’s buffer against Russia after the polls? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Iranian American Academic and Political Analyst Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Martin Smith Senior Lecturer in Defence at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
January 30, 2024
