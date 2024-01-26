POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli shelling kills at least 20 during aid distribution
International and regional diplomacy have failed to stop Israel's assault on Gaza. At mid-day GMT this Friday, the International Court of Justice will rule on a list of provisional measures demanded by South Africa. The wider case brought by Pretoria is about whether Israel is conducting genocide in Gaza, but that judgement could take years. Right now, as dozens of Palestinians are being killed every day, Gazans will be desperate for the ICJ to call for a ceasefire. Andy Roesgen reports on the latest attacks across the enclave.
January 26, 2024
