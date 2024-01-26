POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
2-day symposium set to discuss Gaza’s media coverage in Istanbul
02:21
World
2-day symposium set to discuss Gaza’s media coverage in Istanbul
Modern wars are waged on many fronts, but those battles aren't only confined to the frontlines. There's a parallel fight to dominate public opinion as can be seen very clearly in the wall-to-wall media coverage of the war in Gaza. A two-day symposium in Istanbul is looking at the challenges, disinformation and censorship surrounding the current Middle East conflict. Melinda Nucifora has more.
January 26, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?