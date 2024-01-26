World Share

Containing Regional Tensions and the War in Gaza Top Erdoğan and Raisi’s Meeting in Ankara

After multiple delays, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has finally made his first visit to Turkiye. On Wednesday, he met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, where they signed cooperation agreements covering energy, trade and infrastructure. They also set an ambitious 30 billion dollar trade target, a four-fold increae of last year's total figure. But the main focus of their meeting was containing growing regional tensions. Both countries have repeatedly called for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza since it launched a deadly offensive on the Palestinian enclave after Hamas's October 7 assault. With the growing death toll in Gaza, Houthi rebels attacked commercial ships in the Red Sea. The US and UK responded with dozens of air strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. Iran also was hit, earlier this month, with twin bombings which left dozens dead in its city of Kerman. Tehran responded by launching strikes into Iraq, Syria and Pakistan. Just two days later, Islamabad carried out retaliatory attacks into southeastern Iran. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Tamer Qarmout Assistant Professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Murat Aslan Associate Professor at HKU