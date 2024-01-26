January 26, 2024
03:06
03:06
ICJ says Israel genocide case is valid dispute
The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, but it stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire. In the case brought forward by South Africa, the court also ordered Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave. The judges have not ruled on the merits of the genocide allegations, which may take years to decide. Joel Flynn reports from The Hague.
