POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
ICJ says Israel genocide case is valid dispute
03:06
World
ICJ says Israel genocide case is valid dispute
The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, but it stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire. In the case brought forward by South Africa, the court also ordered Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave. The judges have not ruled on the merits of the genocide allegations, which may take years to decide. Joel Flynn reports from The Hague.
January 26, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?