Farmers keep up Paris 'siege' to step up pressure on government

French farmers have been blocking road access into Paris for a second day. France’s prime minister Gabriel Attal has announced new measures in search of a compromise in the French parliament but it remains to be seen if it’s enough. Meanwhile President Emmanuel Macron is expected to discuss the crisis at this week’s EU summit in Brussels with reports suggesting he wants the EU to pause free trade talks with South America to help protect his farmers. Simon McGregpr-Wood has more.