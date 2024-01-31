POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders are set to hold an emergency summit on Ukraine aid
02:29
World
EU leaders are set to hold an emergency summit on Ukraine aid
EU leaders will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday. They're trying to find agreement on 54-billion-dollar's worth of financial aid for Ukraine a deal which requires approval of all 27 leaders it's currently being blocked by Hungary’s prime minister. Viktor Orban has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has a long history of trying to block EU support for Kiev. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead from Brussels.
January 31, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?