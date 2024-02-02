The Capitol Hill Show | Trump's Legal Battle | Trailer

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Donald Trump has been out of office for more than three years, but controversy and chaos have followed him throughout this time. Facing a range of offences Donald Trump’s legal woes look set to follow him to the ballot boxes. Tim Constantine asks the former AG Matthew Whitaker if there is substances to the charges, or is it merely a ‘witch hunt’. Will the former president overcome his legal battles to stay in the race for the White House? Watch the Capitol Hill Show on TRT World.
February 2, 2024
