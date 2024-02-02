World Share

Canada Drops Military Export Ban To Türkiye But Are There Strings Attached?

Canada says it will resume exports of military equipment to Türkiye after a years-long suspension. But Ottawa added, all exports will be reviewed on a 'case-by-case basis' and permits could be canceled in the event of misuse. Ankara has agreed to allow for more transparency about where the components will be used. The resumption of exports follows the Turkish parliament's approval of Sweden's NATO membership bid last week. Canada first halted drone technology sales to Türkiye in 2020, citing that its hardware had been used in the Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In response, Ankara decided to manufacture the components on its own. The lifting of the export ban follows a string of other NATO countries shifting their defence relationship with Turkiye. The US last week said it would move forward with a long stalled F-16 fighter jet deal, while the UK, Finland, and Sweden all lifted defence export bans on Turkiye last year and in 2022. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Afzal Ashraf Visiting Fellow at Loughborough University Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at SETA