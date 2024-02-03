What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Belgian and Dutch farmers protest to demand new measures from EU

While some French farmers have expressed their willingness to halt their road-blocking protests, their colleagues in Belgium and other parts of Europe aren’t so ready to give up. On Friday Belgian and Dutch farmers blocked border crossings, still demanding new measures from the EU to ease regulations and put limits on cheaper food imports. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest from Brussels.