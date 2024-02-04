POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US & UK conduct more air strikes in Yemen following recent American raids in Syria and Iraq
World
The US and the UK have struck dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen, including in the capital Sanaa. The US-led military coalition issued a statement saying 36 targets in 13 locations were hit in response to the Houthis' ongoing attacks on Red Sea shipping. Earlier, US Central Command announced the destruction of six anti-ship missiles belonging to the Houthis preparing to launch an attack in the Red Sea.
February 4, 2024
