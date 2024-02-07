POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why is there a growing wave of farmers' protests in Europe?
26:00
World
Why is there a growing wave of farmers' protests in Europe?
Farmers across Europe are staging protests, using tactics like tractors blocking streets and even pelting the European Parliament with eggs. Grievances range from environmental regulations to financial struggles, reflecting broader discontent with agricultural policies. While France's protests are influenced by its national identity and political climate, similar actions have unfolded in countries like Italy, Germany, Belgium, and Greece, highlighting widespread dissatisfaction among European farmers. Guests: Paul Temple Vice President of the Global Farmer Network Faustine Bas-Defossez Director for Nature, Health and Environment at EEB Roger Casale Founder of New Europeans
February 7, 2024
