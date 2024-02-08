POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu claims victory over Hamas is ‘a matter of months’ away
World
Netanyahu claims victory over Hamas is ‘a matter of months’ away
Israel's Prime Minister has unequivocally rejected a Hamas truce proposal, saying he won't pause the bombardment of Gaza until 'total victory' is achieved. It comes as the US top diplomat engages in shuttle diplomacy, meeting both Israeli and Palestinian officials in a bid to revive the deal. But Antony Blinken says there's still hope for a ceasefire, as Benjamin Netanyahu moves ahead with his military plans. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
February 8, 2024
