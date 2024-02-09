POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US strikes break Biden's promise, angering Yemeni-Americans
02:19
World
US strikes break Biden's promise, angering Yemeni-Americans
US air strikes in the Middle East have shown President Joe Biden is willing to walk back on his pledge to end the so-called "forever wars" in the region. Three years ago, Biden announced an end to military action in Yemen, vowing to set himself apart from his predecessors. Now Yemeni-Americans are weary, and many say Biden has turned his back on them. Yasmine El-Sabawi went to Michigan to speak to some of them.
February 9, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?