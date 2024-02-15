POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Orban Europe's disrupter?
26:00
World
Is Orban Europe's disrupter?
For years, Hungary has been a thorn in the European Union’s side, regularly going against convention. With a war raging on European soil, co-operation is more important than ever. So, why doesn’t Hungarian President Viktor Orban tow the line? Guests: Andras Laszlo Former Adviser to the Fidesz party Paul Ingram Executive Director at British American Security Information Council Thomas Lorman Lecturer at the School of Slavonic and East European Studies
February 15, 2024
