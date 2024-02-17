World Share

War in Ukraine and upcoming US elections top of the agenda at the Munich Security Conference

Over the next three days, leaders, diplomats, activists and businesspeople are gathering in Munich for an annual security conference. The war in Ukraine and the upcoming US elections are expected to dominate the agenda at the meeting. TRT World's Editor-at-large Yusuf Erim is in Munich, and ahead of the opening session has spoken to Ian Brzezinski. He's a former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Europe and NATO Policy