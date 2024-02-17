February 17, 2024
03:56
03:56
More Videos
War in Ukraine and upcoming US elections top of the agenda at the Munich Security Conference
Over the next three days, leaders, diplomats, activists and businesspeople are gathering in Munich for an annual security conference. The war in Ukraine and the upcoming US elections are expected to dominate the agenda at the meeting. TRT World's Editor-at-large Yusuf Erim is in Munich, and ahead of the opening session has spoken to Ian Brzezinski. He's a former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Europe and NATO Policy
More Videos