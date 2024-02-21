POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN: 85% of Gazans are displaced, all of them are food insecure
UN: 85% of Gazans are displaced, all of them are food insecure
The United Nations' World Food Programme has announced a pause in aid deliveries to northern Gaza, after its drivers faced gunfire, violence and looting from desperate people surrounding the trucks. On Wednesday, an Israeli air strike killed at least six people in Deir al-Balah. For those injured, there's an ever-dwindling number of hospitals to go to for treatment. A senior UN humanitarian officer referred to the Nasser medical complex as: ''a place of death, not a place of healing''. Claire Herriot reports.
February 21, 2024
