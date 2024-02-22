POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison
World
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison
Vladmir Putin’s most prominent critic is dead. Alexei Navalny - even in an Arctic prison - refused to give up. So what will his death mean for his anti-corruption movement and the future of Russia? Guests: Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Hanna Liubakova Belarusian Journalist and Non-Resident Fellow of The Atlantic Council Natalie Sabanadze Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House
February 22, 2024
