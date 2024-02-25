POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation unites against Israeli disinformation and media targeting
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation unites against Israeli disinformation and media targeting
Türkiye hosts the first Organisation of Islamic Cooperation extraordinary session between communication ministers amid Israel’s war on Palestine’s Gaza. It aims to discuss possible courses of action against Israel’s disinformation campaigns and its targeting of media personnel and institutions, in support of the Palestinian struggle against a 75-year occupation
February 25, 2024
