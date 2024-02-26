Haley back on campaign trail for White House push

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nikki Haley is back on the campaign trail on Monday as she continues her push to become the Republican Party's presidential candidate. That's despite her crushing defeat at the hands of Donald Trump in her home state primary on Saturday. But, as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from South Carolina, the latest polling suggests she might actually have a better chance than Trump of winning the election for the White House in November.
February 26, 2024
