Silwan: a war of isolation and displacement on several fronts in occupied East Jerusalem
14:48
World
After being displaced by Israel in the 1948 Nakba and in the 1967 Naksa, Palestinians who have been taking refuge in occupied East Jerusalem’s Silwan district are facing displacement yet again. By forging fake narratives, Israel has been pushing forward with its plans to illegally occupy more Palestinian territories — an easier task while the world’s attention is on Palestine’s Gaza, according to a TRT World report. #Israel
February 27, 2024
