POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
‘Don’t touch my abaya’: Initiative against bans on Muslim attire in France
02:50
World
‘Don’t touch my abaya’: Initiative against bans on Muslim attire in France
The ‘Don’t touch my abaya’ collective emerged in response to a French ban imposed by Gabriel Attal, then-minister of national education and youth — now prime minister of France — prohibiting the wearing of abayas in public schools. Members of the collective are vocal about their personal experiences, sharing testimonies about how the collective advocates for French girls’ and women’s freedom of dress and for the right to dress as one wishes without restrictions. #Abaya #France #Ban
March 1, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?